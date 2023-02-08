Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s comments lifted sentiment and fuelled investor hopes that the central bank may soon ease monetary policy
To save SA's economy, the president must boldly reject poorly conceived policies, such as BEE, and embrace privatisation
Transnet Freight Rail wants the private sector to run its container corridor between Johannesburg and eThekwini for the next 20 years
The delayed reshuffle may result in the Sona being seen as Ramaphosa tolerating poor performance and in some cases open defiance by some of his ministers
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail editor Rob Rose
Sars commissioners says tax collection will come in lower this fiscal year amid worsening load-shedding and rising cost of living
The language the board used to frame Brett Botten’s departure downplays the seriousness of this affair
Drilling for nickel and chrome in DRC’s Kasai region will begin ‘in the next few days’, says Felix Tshisekedi
Windies series will be new head coach Shukri Conrad’s first in charge of the Test team
The Maya ruins may be less famous than Machu Picchu, but they’re still awe-inspiring
Regular compliance training is a part of most professional jobs these days, primarily when you work for large audit and consulting firms. In my experience, these courses are normally very boring. I have often had a good chuckle when colleagues tell me how they are “winging” the assessments.
Usually one has to watch the complete video or interactive media presentation of a module before one can get to the test. So you start the video, see how long it will play, and then go make a coffee or clean the kitchen. Every few minutes you check in quickly to see if the course presentation is near completion...
JOHAN STEYN: Educators should jump at the potential of generative AI
The capability of AI to automate processes such as grading could free up time for teachers to focus on individualised instruction and mentoring
