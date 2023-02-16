Opinion / Pattern Recognition

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Google’s $100bn Bard blunder

Trying to be smart ends in its own blue screen of death

BL Premium
16 February 2023 - 05:00

“AI is the most profound technology we are working on today,” Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai proudly said as he unveiled Google’s new chatbot last week.

Google’s answer to the generative artificial intelligence (AI) service ChatGPT is its own AI-enabled chatbot, Bard. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.