The electricity crisis is forcing Reits to spend millions helping shops, offices and factories avert business disruptions
Some of the region’s top writers will appear at the inaugural Books on the Bay festival in Simon’s Town next month. Their works present us with a deeper and more nuanced understanding of our current ...
Built over three levels with seven en suite bedrooms and a rooftop terrace with views of the sea
DA-led Tshwane is on track to elect its fifth mayor in eight years after the resignation of Randall Williams. It comes after a damning auditor-general report on the metro
Auction raises millions for Gaynor Rupert’s Imibala Trust
“AI is the most profound technology we are working on today,” Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai proudly said as he unveiled Google’s new chatbot last week.
Google’s answer to the generative artificial intelligence (AI) service ChatGPT is its own AI-enabled chatbot, Bard. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
TOBY SHAPSHAK: Google’s $100bn Bard blunder
Trying to be smart ends in its own blue screen of death
“AI is the most profound technology we are working on today,” Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai proudly said as he unveiled Google’s new chatbot last week.
Google’s answer to the generative artificial intelligence (AI) service ChatGPT is its own AI-enabled chatbot, Bard. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.