It’s unlikely that this week’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) congress will affect the rapid expansion of one of the world’s largest clothing retailers, fast-fashion group Shein. More’s the pity.
Shein is to environmentalists what kryptonite is to Superman — deadly. Yet the Chinese online company’s most important target market is Generation Z, those born between 1997 and 2012. This is the generation, we’re told, that is immersed in the internet and social media and desperately worried about the environment...
ANN CROTTY: Fast fashion is a quick way to environmental destruction
Cheap clothing is an expensive business for our planet
