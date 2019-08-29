Opinion / Boardroom Tails ANN CROTTY: EU must cut the Brits some slack Empire-building bureaucracy that is the EU must cut the Brits some slack BL PREMIUM

Boris Johnson seems to be settling into his new job reasonably well. He cut an interesting figure at the G7 meeting in France, looking a lot more comfortable among the world’s political leaders than had his predecessor Theresa May — who so often had the haunted expression of someone who expects a rug to be pulled out from under her at any minute. Perhaps it helps to be large, white and male with a studiously dishevelled mop of hair.

Not only did Johnson manage to make the morose EU president, Donald Tusk, smile but he succeeded in not seeming too chummy with US President Donald Trump. All in all, a well-balanced affair.