SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Serving up a scapegoat Those perpetrating the violence say they are targeting undocumented immigrant Africans. This is a cover-up for a looting frenzy against hard-working people trying to earn an honest living

It was only a matter of time before the government found a scapegoat for the xenophobic violence gripping SA. For almost two weeks now our major cities have been trashed by marauding gangs of criminals. They have been looting whatever they can carry, attacking people and setting vehicles and buildings on fire. All in the name of fighting illegal immigrants. There has been little response by the law enforcement and security agencies.

The honour of serving up the scapegoat fell to Naledi Pandor, usually one of the smartest ministers: she blamed apartheid! The international relations & co-operation minister met African diplomats to ease tensions triggered by the violence so vividly televised as the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Africa met in Cape Town. She had to explain, and blamed apartheid.