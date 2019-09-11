NEWS ANALYSIS: Leaders don’t realise SA is at war with itself and the rest of the continent
ANC is not taking action to quell the violence and seems to expect another government conjured from thin air to do so
11 September 2019 - 05:10
There was to be a rare event on Tuesday morning. President Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule were scheduled to address a media briefing at Luthuli House “on the current state of affairs in the country”.
The briefing was cancelled, and no reason was given.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.