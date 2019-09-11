Opinion / Columnists CAROL PATON: State’s slipping grasp of public order leaves gaps for violence A growing number of areas and aspects of life in SA are being shaped by shadow political actors and structures BL PREMIUM

South Africans have been caught up in two weeks of political and psychological turmoil. The killing of women and xenophobic looting and violence have overwhelmed everyone and everything, even the gathering of the great and the good at the World Economic Forum.

It is weeks like this that can make us feel that things are spinning out of control. What typically happens, though, is that police step in, order is restored, calm returns and people return to their daily lives. SA resets until the next violent upheaval comes along.