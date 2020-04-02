What’s up with SA’s Covid-19 infection numbers?

There is something very peculiar about SA’s Covid-19 numbers.

From March 21 to March 24, there were 352 new cases, an average daily increase of 27.9.%. Four days after that, the number of new cases increased on average by 21%. But in the last four days ending on Wednesday, there were 193 new cases, a daily average increase of 3.84%.

What on earth is going on?

The most likely answer is, the numbers are incorrect and that SA is missing many cases. Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, for one, seems to knows this, as he warned on Wednesday: “the small growth we are currently experiencing is coming before a devastating storm”.

At last count, on Wednesday night, the number of Covid-19 cases had risen to 1,380.

Mkhize knows this increase — just 27 on the previous day — is low. This is why he said the government’s plan is “to try and identify where the real situation is” by finding cases in poorer and under-tested areas.

Ominously, he suggested, “the disease is spreading silently”.

He explained not enough poorer people were being tested — people who hadn’t travelled abroad and had mild symptoms, particularly.” When sick, they do not seek assistance immediately,” he said.

Of the 44,202 tests conducted so far, only 6,000 have been done in the state sector — suggesting at least 80% of all tests are on middle-class people who can afford a private lab test – and not enough tests have been conducted on the 84% percent of state patients without medical aid.

Experts spoken to by the FM this week say we shouldn’t think that infections have somehow halted. Rather, a more likely explanation is that we’re missing confirmed cases, so the reported numbers aren’t reflecting reality at this point.

Still, the number of infections is below the original predictions -which is good news. By April 2nd, a team of experts modelled an expected 4,000 cases, and an expected 7,000, without a current lockdown. We’re beating those projections.

However, the strange numbers make predicting future cases and projecting the number of hospital beds needed, much harder.

It also makes any diagnosis of the success of the lockdown tricky. If, for example, we see a marked increase in cases next week, it may lead people (incorrectly) to think the lockdown isn’t working.

In fact, it could be. For one thing, testing is becoming both more ubiquitous and more comprehensive. Mkhize says that the government will begin adding a serology test (essentially, a blood test) to detect Covid-9 antibodies. This could indicate a previous infection which can be misleading and lead to unnecessary quarantines, whereas the more time-consuming lab tests detect a current infection.

Also, the National Health Laboratory Service is busy re-purposing GeneXpert machines that have traditionally done tuberculosis testing, so they can be used for Covid-19 testing. And the results are available in 45-minutes.

Here, SA has an advantage: we have 180 of these GeneXpert machines, the highest number in the world. The machine was designed in China but the test to check that the machine is correctly performing TB tests is proudly SA.

Let’s explain: to roll out testing and machines all over the country, one needs a test to check the machine is giving correct results, rather than false negatives. So, that test needs a test — a validation, in other words.

The simple, portable and cheap test to validate that a GeneXpert machine in far-flung Eastern Cape is giving correct TB results was designed by Johannesburg professor Lesley Scott. Scott and her team are now looking at a way to design a test to validate the GeneXpert results for Covid-19.

As soon as the validation test is ready (which Mkhize says will be early next week), it can be used. The NHLS has bought 60 mobile labs — which look like fancy minibus taxis — and each will be kitted out with 4 small GeneXpert machines inside. They can drive into communities and test thousands of people a day.

But more tests mean more cases — which risks making the lockdown appear ineffective. ​

American nightmare

The consequences of not testing early enough have become nightmarishly clear in the US. At last count, there were 190,000 cases in the US, and 4,127 people have died.

But if SA is struggling to understand what’s happening with its numbers right now, statisticians in the US have been equally wrong-footed.

Each week, infectious disease experts and epidemiology gurus from the top US universities have been asked by statisticians for their predictions on the number of Covid-19 cases in the US.

Two weeks ago, biostatisticians at the University of Massachusetts Thomas McAndrew and Nicholas Reich asked infectious disease experts and epidemiology gurus from Ivy League US universities including Harvard and John Hopkins how many Americans they expected to be infected by March 29th.

Their answer was 19,000, according to Nate Silver’s website FiveThirtyEight. In reality, that number was more than 136,000. The best in the business were wrong by many multiples.

This wasn’t a one-off either. On March 16th, McAndrew asked the epidemiologists what their models suggested by March 23rd, and their average answer was 10,567. In reality, the number of cases at that stage was more than 40,000.

The point is, it shows how the models being used to predict the spread of Covid-19 are often flawed -through no fault of the researchers. There are, as some have said, just too many unknown unknowns to plug into models.