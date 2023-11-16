all the small things
SARAH BUITENDACH: Where’s the jol in Joburg?
You can say a lot about the city — and not all of it good. But you can never say you’re short of things to do
16 November 2023 - 05:00
A friend of mine regularly tells me how he is bored with Joburg.
Now, I think you can feel a lot about this hard, weird place — despondent, disillusioned, damaged even. But bored? Never! Just sit through a conversation with a Joburger vividly recounting a shoot-out at their local greengrocer, or discussing their regular lack of water, and you’ll get it. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.