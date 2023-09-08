CHRIS THURMAN: Come for the leisure, stay for the art
It is worth making an effort to attend live events in the age of Zoom meetings and technology
I don’t know about you, but at some point in 2020 I lost much of my lewenslus, my joie de vivre, my ikigai — and I can’t quite seem to get it back.
It was mostly a Covid thing, I suppose: the disconnection and isolation of lockdowns, restrictions on social interaction, everything going online. So much has changed since then, but in many ways it still feels like we are living in the shadow of that period...
