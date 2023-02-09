Executive pay schemes and missing institutional investors are two of the major causes of the disintegration of companies like Nampak and Tongaat, say analysts
There is a reason to be deeply sceptical about Themba Khumalo’s evangelical defence of his sketchy R900m Tottenham Hotspur deal. But what his response reveals most is the agency’s attitude towards ...
What happens when a shortage of an effective medication happens because people who the medicine isn’t intended for are drying its stocks? We explain here
In towns and cities across the country visited by the FM, the stories we were told were of a bracing reality at odds with the fanciful story of progress espoused by President Cyril Ramaphosa. For how ...
The premise of William MacAskill’s book is simple: what we do now will have enormous consequences for multitudes
It’s tough being a Joburg citizen at this moment — let alone a devout one. If, like me, you’re a City of Gold slicker who’s railed against the always sizeable bunch of naysayers for decades, you’ll understand what I mean.
Once, many moons ago, it was irritating, but easy enough, to stick up for this chaotic metropolis when someone made flippant comments about Tuscan complexes or “the crime”. “You just don’t get it,” we’d profess, “Joburg has its own kind of beauty, and the people are fabulous”...
SARAH BUITENDACH: The real heroes fighting Joburg’s decay
How do you stay positive when every metric seems to point one way? Maybe take a walk with the Johannesburg Heritage Foundation
