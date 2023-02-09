Opinion

Heritage

SARAH BUITENDACH: The real heroes fighting Joburg’s decay

How do you stay positive when every metric seems to point one way? Maybe take a walk with the Johannesburg Heritage Foundation

BL Premium
09 February 2023 - 05:00 Sarah Buitendach

It’s tough being a Joburg citizen at this moment — let alone a devout one. If, like me, you’re a City of Gold slicker who’s railed against the always sizeable bunch of naysayers for decades, you’ll understand what I mean.

Once, many moons ago, it was irritating, but easy enough, to stick up for this chaotic metropolis when someone made flippant comments about Tuscan complexes or “the crime”. “You just don’t get it,” we’d profess, “Joburg has its own kind of beauty, and the people are fabulous”...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.