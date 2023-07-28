DAVID FURLONGER: Sounding out the future
Motor companies and angels compose new engine music for the electric age
28 July 2023 - 07:00
It’s one of the most distinctive sounds in the great outdoors — the growl of a jaguar. Soon, however, it will be a thing of the past. The only place you’ll be able to hear it is in the hallowed halls of the British Museum in London.
Before you rush off to the zoo for a last look at this wonderful predator, let me explain: I’m talking about Jaguar with a capital “J”, not the kitty cat. Jaguar, the car brand, has recorded the distinctive engine noise of its turbocharged F-Type V8 to join other sounds to be stored at the museum. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.