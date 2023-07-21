DAVID FURLONGER: Three cheers for Chery
The Chinese carmaker is making big inroads into the South African market
21 July 2023 - 07:59
Legend has it that when China’s Chery car company started looking beyond its national borders for sales, its name should have been translated as Cheery but someone missed an “e”. True or not, the company has plenty to be cheerful about in South Africa at the moment.
Twenty months after returning to the local market, it passed 20,000 car sales last week. In June, it sold 1,402. They were all Tiggo SUVs, making Chery one of the top brands in this market category. ..
