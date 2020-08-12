SARAH BUITENDACH: Where to find the best global news, right now

Every morning, I roll over in bed, grab my phone, check my horror show of an inbox, read a couple of morning mailers like this one, and then open the New York Times app. I do their Spelling Bee, and then read about all kinds of things I didn’t know I wanted to read but am glad I have.

Like this piece on why 100 years ago, black American singer Mamie Smith’s song Crazy Blues shook things up. Or about how Thailand’s students are taking on the military, borrowing from Harry Potter. Sometimes I even wade into their mostly critical commentary of Trump.

Whether or not you agree with their political stance, you’d be hard-pressed to find a news brand that’s more impressive — never mind a print product that’s migrated to online with such success. The digital subscribers are the proof. There are now more than 6-million of them. As with many media brands, their advertising revenue fell off a cliff when Covid-19 arrived, but those millions of paying customers sure helped to mitigate the fallout.

Interestingly, whilst the mass of us fans get our fix online for $0.47 per week, the New York Times still make the majority of its cash from print subscribers. All 840,000 of them. Read this piece from Harvard’s media-focused Nieman Lab for the deep dive into the current state of the NYT.