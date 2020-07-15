SARAH BUITENDACH: And for a change, here’s some good news ...

You’re over it, aren’t you? I totally am. You can’t switch on the TV or turn your head without being bludgeoned by more bad news. It’s a perpetual grenade attack of death, economic disaster and bad decisions. And just when you think the coast is clear — head’s up, there’s a new volley of nightmares heading your way.

When will it end? Never, it seems.

Still, in an effort to alleviate some of your pain, here’s a bit of fun and light-heartedness.

First off: there’s a good possibility the funny might just save us.

Tyson Ngubeni, the comedian, writer and actor, is leading the way as the star of the new Chicken Licken commercial that has everyone laughing. Its mix of South African lockdown in-jokes and references (including the guy who tried to smuggle his girlfriend across a provincial border in the boot of his car) and the exceptional production of director Tebogo Malope and his team will brighten your day. You can watch the commercial and read more about it on TimesLIVE.

Then, here’s an article to file under the tag: “we’re going to have a celebration that lasts for six days when this is all over”. The New York Times asked a selection of US wedding DJs to name the tunes that always get people onto the dance floor. Sure, they’re talking nuptial gigs, but who’s going to resist TLC and Diana Ross at any kind of party? As DJ Tom “Doc Delay” Shiner says of The Contour’s Do You Love Me, “C’mon. Try not to dance”. Click here, press play and then send feedback.

If you like your feel-good a little more sedentary, the Guardian’s pick of summer books to escape into might do the trick. The fiction list includes cracking sci-fi by NK Jemisin and a bit of make-believe by Curtis Sittenfeld about what would have happened to Hillary if she hadn’t stayed with Bill. There are also lovely kids books and a nonfiction selection that includes lots of worthy choices — but then, who needs more real right now?