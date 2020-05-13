SARAH BUITENDACH: Hanging free in lockdown

Cast your mind back, dear reader, to the follies of yore, those once essential items that you used to navigate daily life. The pressed suit, the high heel, the cabin baggage, the smoky eye. All now relegated to a pile of irrelevant, modern momento mori.

Remember the bra? I barely do. In lockdown, they’ve been scuppered. This sudden freedom and lack of constraints has lifted my spirits, though not my breasts. Once I loved Agent Provocateur beyond all measure. Yesterday I put on a brassiere to acclimatize. It kept chaffing a patch on my back. It was excruciating. I removed it.

If you’re tut-tutting at me for letting myself go, you’re probably right. My regrowth has me back at mouse brown, my toe nails are naked. But, you will pleased to note, I waxed my own legs, over two days, with strips ordered from Takealot while I was on business calls. Perhaps I was talking to you — think about that. The professionals who do the job in nanoseconds, are greatly missed.

Underwear makers must be worried; this mammary revolution could take them from Double D to RIP.

I noticed, for example, that the share price of La Perla, maker of the really high-end lingerie, has fallen 14% this year in Paris, where it is listed. Now, this may just be a reflection of general pandemic retail because, apparently, there is another camp: ladies rocking their sexiest lingerie in lockdown. These women reckon it makes them feel good about themselves, and who are any of us to argue with that?

To keep, um, abreast of the topic, read this piece on The Telegraph. Here, a buyer for UK department store Selfridges says they’ve seen a spike of up to 70% in sales on some of their bras during the lockdown. Lacy ones included. I don’t buy it.

But this reimagining of the rules of fashion and living do not just apply to our bosoms.