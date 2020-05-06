SARAH BUITENDACH: What your Zoom bookshelf says about you

Oh, look – your full collection of books by Ayn Rand. How lovely! And is that Tim Noakes’ The Lore of Running I see sticking out above your shoulder, alongside the giant chip?

In recent weeks the rise of Generation Zoom and the bookshelf background has been offering us some delightful respite from lockdown La La land.

It’s an old idea in a new manifestation. You know the deal: you go to someone’s house, or at least, used to, and find yourself gazing at the rows of books they’ve amassed. It’s a quick litmus test of who you’re dealing with. The guy with all the new local politics releases on Zuma, the arms deal and tobacco swindles (must every journalist write a book?) is probably not the same person as the one with the complete set of vintage erotica, Blue Ocean strategy and Dale Carnegie re-issues. It reveals the lie of someone’s idealogical landscape.

But the worst, and most disarming of all these people are the ones with no books at all. What the hell is going on there?

These days a virtual meeting divulges all. I’d been thinking about this in relation to TV news hosts, politicians and commentators who’re presenting from their studies in recent weeks, when a mate recommended the blisteringly wry Bookcase Credibility account on twitter.

Their acerbic summaries of the book displays of TV personalities are a hilariously obtuse treat.

Of last year’s Booker Prize winner, Bernadine Evaristo, in front of her books, they report: “Bernardine Evaristo. A Booker winner in front of a bookcase is a devastating power move that creates a feedback loop of credibility. It’s as if Louis Pasteur sat in a bath of milk in a world where people were impressed by milk.”

The New York Times has taken the notion one step further, and has made a study of celebrity’s Zoom bookshelves; freeze framing interviews and identifying tomes by their spines. It reveals that actress Cate Blanchett has all 20 volumes of the Oxford English Dictionary, Prince Charles owns Shattered by Dick Francis, a book described by the Times as, “from the master of the equine thriller, a novel of horse-racing and glassblowing.”

The newspaper also peeped in on what Anna Wintour, Jane Goodall and Carla Hayden – the 14th Librarian of US congress – are reading. Or what they would like us to think they’re reading. But they got off relatively lightly, it turns out.

This week, social media outragists got into a right strop when Tory politician Michael Gove’s wife published a snap of the couple’s bookshelves. In it were works by famed Holocaust denialist David Ike and “The Bell Curve, which controversially claims that ethnicity can play a part in determining IQ,” explains the Telegraph. This, understandably, kicked things off.

But before you fly off on the handle, hold fire: this, as it turns out, is an eloquent lesson in how not to judge a book by its cover. The reason for Gove’s library looking so frightening is not all it seems. Read the British paper’s story on the controversy, to find out more.

If this all induces waves of anxiety that your Zoom meetings may be flagging setworks you read for Matric a millions years ago, don’t panic. These two lists (albeit rather Western in their focus) by The Independent and The Guardian will set you on the right path if you want to blag it. Reading the actual books might also be a nice touch.

Then go through this Penguin piece on what your arrangement of books on shelves says about your personality. It might indicate that both need significant adjustment.

*Buitendach is the FM's Life editor and editor of Wanted magazine.

