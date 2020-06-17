SARAH BUITENDACH: Bruising for a cruising

Long before I’d even clocked the existence of novel Coronaviruses, if you’d asked me to describe my idea of hell it would have involve being stuck on a super cruise liner, playing drinking games for eternity.

So you can imagine my sense of vindication then, when at the start of this whole Covid debacle, one of the first ports of call that the pox docked at was that of uber cruiser, the Diamond Princess (ill-informed landlubbers should not be allowed to use nautical metaphors so recklessly, I recognise).

“You see!”, I was quick to exclaim. “This is why a holiday on a floating colossus, with 2,669 other passengers, 1,100 crew and many buffet queues is a shocking idea”.

At one point early in the game, this buoyant entertainment extravaganza boasted the largest Covid outbreak outside of China, which really sealed the deal for me cruise-wise.

Then I read this piece by Katie Glass for The Times (of London) which details the experiences of a handful of passengers and crew on the plague ship’s nightmare voyage.

It’s a viscerally unsettling account that includes repellent vignettes of the disaster like this: “Cooped up in her windowless cabin, Elaine was not faring so well. She and John ‘tried to have some sort of routine to make things easier’. Each morning they would run on the spot for 30 minutes. In the evenings they would call friends in England. But at night Elaine could hear coughing and crying through the thin walls.”

Not for me chaps. Not one bit. And, I presumed, many others until I read the comments on that article. Readers are terribly sad to be missing their planned sea-bound jaunts and have already booked for them once they’re a go again.

Curiously, the cruising bug is apparently a strong one – more virulent than even a pesky pandemic – so it seems the going aboard must continue. And it will shortly.

This Vanity Fair article describes how in the US, cruise companies can’t wait to reopen. True, for now it’s just a couple of steamers which are going to be paddling up and down the Mississippi from the end of June with fewer than 200 passengers.

But it’s the same concept: many people, confined space. Still, whatever floats your boat. If you’re hopeful about the whole thing, then you might want to read this Bloomberg story that details how ye olde cruise holidays are set to change. It may make you feel more confident about booking your next berth.

Whether or not you’re on team ‘ships ahoy’, you’d do well to dip into this excellent summary of the industry from the Financial Times. It paints a depressing picture of the big cruise companies during Covid – especially as far as crew treatment and finances are concerned.

As a result of the virus, profits have plummeted and there’s been a mad dash for cash.