MICHAEL MORRIS: Ramaphosa’s prescription for recovery magnifies SA’s vulnerabilities
State-inspired obstacles lie between us and the things the president says we can count on
The strange unreality of the lockdown is less the seeming desertedness of usually bustling places but that most of us in the tens of millions have gone separately to our homes in the teeming townships and the still streets of suburbia as if there remains a law that still separates us by the inerasable logic of apartheid.
There is, of course, still such a “law” — the law of economics — which is more compelling than any autocratic diktat. I might add more punishing, too. That such discriminatory dynamics play out on a global scale was borne out by a Financial Times editorial republished on BusinessLIVE on April 5, “A post-pandemic social contract needs to benefit all” (https://webmail.timesmedia.co.za/owa/redir.aspx?REF=yMu6MZfrd1UMs67Pp76jgAcJReRORtONZZ421KUfys7_EzCjm9_XCAFodHRwczovL3d3dy5idXNpbmVzc2xpdmUuY28uemEvZnQvb3Bpbmlvbi8yMDIwLTA0LTA1LWEtcG9zdC1wYW5kZW1pYy1zb2NpYWwtY29udHJhY3QtbmVlZHMtdG8tYmVuZWZpdC1hbGwv).
