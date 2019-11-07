Opinion state of play NATASHA MARRIAN: Is it so hard for ministers to take a pay cut? It would not kill cabinet ministers to tighten their belts a fraction, but such a gesture of solidarity with the struggling masses is beyond them BL PREMIUM

The ANC hung on to Gauteng by a mere thread in the 2019 elections. Its national support declined nearly five percentage points — and would have slipped even further had President Cyril Ramaphosa not won at Nasrec in 2017 — in polls marked by the lowest voter turnout of the democratic era.

It is the party’s mishandling of the economy, above all, that dramatically eroded its support over the past decade — and will continue to do so.