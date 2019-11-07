state of play
NATASHA MARRIAN: Is it so hard for ministers to take a pay cut?
It would not kill cabinet ministers to tighten their belts a fraction, but such a gesture of solidarity with the struggling masses is beyond them
07 November 2019 - 05:00
The ANC hung on to Gauteng by a mere thread in the 2019 elections. Its national support declined nearly five percentage points — and would have slipped even further had President Cyril Ramaphosa not won at Nasrec in 2017 — in polls marked by the lowest voter turnout of the democratic era.
It is the party’s mishandling of the economy, above all, that dramatically eroded its support over the past decade — and will continue to do so.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.