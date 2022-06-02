THE G SPOT
Tiger Brands squeezed on all sides
Tiger Brands finds itself in an inflationary vice, but CEO Noel Doyle isn’t panicking — yet
02 June 2022 - 05:00
Tiger Brands is regarded by some as a deep-value play, and by others as a company that will take huge pain from rising inflation and SA’s strained economy. Year to date, shares in the owner of Albany bread, Oros and Tastic have slid 19% and interim results to end-March saw its margins contract, to just 8.9%. The FM spoke to CEO Noel Doyle.
How fragile are consumers? An immediate fall in volumes the minute you hiked bread prices earlier this year suggests they are very brittle indeed. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now