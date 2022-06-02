Money & Investing THE G SPOT Tiger Brands squeezed on all sides Tiger Brands finds itself in an inflationary vice, but CEO Noel Doyle isn’t panicking — yet B L Premium

Tiger Brands is regarded by some as a deep-value play, and by others as a company that will take huge pain from rising inflation and SA’s strained economy. Year to date, shares in the owner of Albany bread, Oros and Tastic have slid 19% and interim results to end-March saw its margins contract, to just 8.9%. The FM spoke to CEO Noel Doyle.

How fragile are consumers? An immediate fall in volumes the minute you hiked bread prices earlier this year suggests they are very brittle indeed. ..