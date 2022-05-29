Business Prepare for huge price hikes in 2022, Tiger Brands CEO warns Tiger Brands’ Noel Doyle says unprecedented grain, cooking oil, fuel and tin inflation will bring pressure to bear on grocery costs B L Premium

SA’s largest food producer, Tiger Brands, has warned of rampant inflation until at least the end of the year, with CEO Noel Doyle this week saying he had not seen such a breadth of price hikes in his decades-long career.

Speaking after Tiger Brands’ results for the six months ended March 31 2022, Doyle said he had not seen widespread inflation “on this scale” in his over 20 years working of the Tiger Brands group and he warned it could get worse. He is expecting double digit increases in soft commodities in the second half of the year — with a peak in pricing only at the end of 2022...