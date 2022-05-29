×

Retailers, food producers ramp up baby product offerings

Sector seen as growth area but analysts warn of inflationary pressure in short and medium terms

29 May 2022 - 07:39 THABISO MOCHIKO

Retailers and food producers are ramping up their baby product offerings to cater for demand, with Dis-Chem planning to open more Baby City stores.

However, some analysts cautioned that consumers who are under pressure may scale down on spending and as a result retail is not particularly attractive from an investor point of view. ..

