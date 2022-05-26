Can Bob van Dijk rekindle the Naspers love?
There’s not much going right for Naspers/Prosus and its highly paid executives right now. But all options are on the table, say analysts, after its savaging in the market
26 May 2022 - 05:00
If you feel bad about the 46% tumble in your Prosus investment this year, consider that in early January CEO Bob van Dijk bought $8.8m worth of Prosus shares at just under €72 each. This week those shares are trading at about €45, reducing his five-month investment to just $5.5m. Group finance director Basil Sgourdos hasn’t suffered as badly on his March purchase of 20,000 Prosus shares at €56.17, but it’s still early days.
Then there are all the currently worthless share options they’ve been awarded over the past few years. And let’s not forget the 57.9-million Prosus shares repurchased since August 2021. The average cost for those shares was €72.70, which meant a €4.2bn investment for Prosus. It’s now worth €2.6bn...
