Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: Naspers’s tie-up with Tencent is a volatile bet Opaque structure means value can be wiped out at the stroke of a party official’s pen

Markets can be unforgiving. Ask Bob van Dijk, the boss of a cross-holding entity Prosus-Naspers, whose stock took a pounding on the back of resurgent concerns about the fate of foreign investments in China’s tech industry.

But in most cases market players are best at influencing capital allocation — one the most important responsibilities of a company leadership team...