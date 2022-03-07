Prosus writes down R12bn investment in Russia

Prosus, the international e-commerce arm of Naspers, has written down its $769m (R12bn) stake in a Russian social networking platform and vacated its board seats, joining a host of companies and investors tallying up the losses from Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Prosus, worth R1.9-trillion, holds a minority 27% stake in social media company VK Group — previously known as Mail.ru — which is worth about $165m and its platform known as VKontakte is touted as Russia’s answer to Facebook. VK is listed on the London Stock Exchange, but is controlled and run in Russia...