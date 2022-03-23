TECHNOLOGY
Naspers CEO backs Tencent and Chinese internet market despite volatility
CEO Bob van Dijk looks past Chinese interventions and ‘significant’ volatility
23 March 2022 - 20:33
UPDATED 23 March 2022 - 22:45
In his first detailed comments since the Naspers share price came under heavy selling pressure from the Chinese crackdown on technology companies, Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk vowed not to abandon the world’s largest internet market.
While acknowledging the company’s share price had faced “significant” volatility due to increased Chinese regulatory intervention, Van Dijk told a company event on Wednesday that he believed in Tencent’s ability to deliver value...
