Money & Investing Prosus's Russian PR disaster The company has come under scathing fire from a Ukrainian PR monitoring group over its failure to break ties with its lucrative Russian internet assets

Creating the most valuable company on the JSE doesn’t automatically win you friends, it seems. Over the past six or so years Naspers has no doubt become accustomed to being harangued by one or other individual or group, whether it be shareholders, stakeholders, analysts or fund managers.

Now it’s picked up another haranguer. An organisation called the Ukrainian PR Army has launched a scathing attack on the apparent failure by Naspers/Prosus to terminate or even suspend its links with the Russian classified ads website Avito. Worse still, the PR Army tells the FM, Naspers/Prosus is doing nothing to moderate the ads on Avito’s website, including some for the recruitment of mercenaries to join the Russian army...