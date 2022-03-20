Business Naspers to ease out of China? Widening tech clampdown wipes out billions in value for SA giant B L Premium

China’s tightening of regulations for tech companies continues to erode investor confidence in this sector including in Naspers, with analysts saying this week the JSE-listed giant was likely to continue to significantly reduce its exposure in the long term.

Over the past year, the Chinese government has imposed new regulations on internet companies operating in areas such as gaming, education, e-commerce and chat services. ..