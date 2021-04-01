Features / Cover Story Can a super-merger keep SA gold in the game? While Sibanye-Stillwater’s Neal Froneman is talking up the possibility to keep this country in the gold game, insiders are sceptical that it will ever happen BL PREMIUM

Everyone loves a good merger. Bankers, lawyers, hedge funds and shareholders are typically giddy at the prospect of a big deal. Perhaps the only people who don’t like this romantic idea are the executives, who often find themselves out of a job afterwards.

And while merger & acquisition (M&A) gossip is nothing new in gold mining circles, a suggestion by Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman that SA should create its own "gold mining champion" has thrown the cat among the pigeons...