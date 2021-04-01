Can a super-merger keep SA gold in the game?
While Sibanye-Stillwater’s Neal Froneman is talking up the possibility to keep this country in the gold game, insiders are sceptical that it will ever happen
01 April 2021 - 05:00
Everyone loves a good merger. Bankers, lawyers, hedge funds and shareholders are typically giddy at the prospect of a big deal. Perhaps the only people who don’t like this romantic idea are the executives, who often find themselves out of a job afterwards.
And while merger & acquisition (M&A) gossip is nothing new in gold mining circles, a suggestion by Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman that SA should create its own "gold mining champion" has thrown the cat among the pigeons...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now