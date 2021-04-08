Anglo forges ahead to carbon-neutral future by exiting SA coal
The creation of Thungela Resources and a cash injection of R2.5bn creates a new listed SA company and its largest coal exporter
08 April 2021 - 08:32
UPDATED 08 April 2021 - 23:46
Anglo American forged ahead to its goal of becoming carbon-neutral in two decades and attracting investors who shun polluting industries by spinning out its SA coal business.
Anglo will inject R2.5bn and support it financially until the end of 2022 if coal prices are weak, giving the new JSE-listed company, Thungela Resources, the best possible start and to ensure a sustainable business, said Anglo CEO Mark Cutifani...
