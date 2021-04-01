Putting sustainability first

In 2020, Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), the fund manager for the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund, dropped 15 companies from its portfolio. Five were excluded because of exposure to coal (either mining or power production), four for unacceptable greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, four for serious human rights violations and two for serious environmental damage.

To some, this might look like the actions of a niche "responsible" investor. In fact, with more than $1-trillion in assets under management, NBIM is one of the biggest asset managers around: it holds about 1.5% of listed companies globally. And it’s not alone in its focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues.

At the start of 2020, BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, with more than $7-trillion assets under management, said it would be exiting its thermal coal investments and putting "sustainability" at the heart of its investment decision-making.

Several factors are driving this. First, there is growing evidence that there does not have to be a trade-off between investment performance and better business conduct.

Several studies have shown that companies that effectively manage ESG risks are more resilient and tend to outperform their less sustainable counterparts. For example, the MSCI world ESG index for established markets has outperformed the MSCI world index for the past five years.

Second, investors are increasingly concerned not just with profits, but how those profits are generated. In February 2020, BlackRock described this transition as "tectonic", with "significant implications … for every asset in the investment universe".

Third, there is growing regulatory pressure on investors and other finance providers to incorporate sustainability factors into financial decision-making.

These factors, taken together, mean a surge in demand for sustainable investment opportunities. Assets in sustainable funds ended 2020 at a record high of $1.65-trillion, while the cumulative issuance in the green bond market broke through the $1-trillion mark.

The specific ESG issues that investors focus on vary, but climate change is a common theme.

For a start, investors are looking for companies to disclose their GHG emissions. They also want evidence that companies are taking action to limit exposure to climate risks and mitigating their own contribution to climate change. Companies failing to respond face the prospect of shareholder resolutions to compel action, votes against directors and, potentially, divestment.

One of the most prominent examples is Climate Action 100+, representing $52-trillion assets under management. The group seeks to compel action on climate change by focusing specifically on "the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitters". Of the 167 companies it has targeted for engagement, seven have debt or equity listed on the JSE: Anglo American, ArcelorMittal, BHP, Eskom, Glencore, Sasol and South32.