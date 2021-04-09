Companies / Mining

WATCH: What lies ahead for Thungela Resources?

Anglo Coal CEO July Ndlovu talks to Business Day TV about the future of the new company

09 April 2021 - 07:30 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ARTUR NYK

Anglo American is planning to spin out its SA coal business into a new JSE-listed company called Thungela Resources.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Anglo Coal CEO July Ndlovu, who is also the designated head of the new entity, for more detail on the group’s future plans.

