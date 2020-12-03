Money & Investing Powering up: Mr Price’s new fashion play Mr Price seems to be hitting the spot again. And a big cash pile means it can make its first acquisition in 24 years BL PREMIUM

If social media users had their way, there would be a Mr Price Airline.

Howick resident Mbaliyezwe Ndlela designed logos for all the goods she thought Mr Price should sell and tweeted the imaginary product ranges in a post that captured more than 13,000 Twitter likes...