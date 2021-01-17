How Truworths is surviving the impact of Covid-19 and Brexit
Group sales for the 26 weeks to December 27 decreased by 8.5% to R9.7bn from R10.6bn in the previous comparable period
17 January 2021 - 18:02
Clothing retailer Truworths says it lost close to a tenth of its sales for the half-year to December owing to the negative effects of Covid-19 on the economy and Brexit uncertainty in the UK.
Covid-19 has put pressure on retailers due to reduced consumer incomes and store closures while seeing growth online...
