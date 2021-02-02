Opinion / Columnists CHRIS GILMOUR: Mr Price the pick of the bunch among clothing, footwear and textile retailers The group outstrips close competitors TFG and Truworths when it comes to harnessing technology and exploiting market opportunities BL PREMIUM

Clothing, footwear, textile and accessory (CFTA) retailers have had a tough time of it since the Sars-CoV-2 pandemic struck. But some have bounced back better than others as restrictions on trading have loosened and some have even launched aggressive acquisition programmes, as in the case of TFG acquiring Jet from Edcon’s liquidators in 2020.

How far these retailers can adapt and innovate in the new Covid-affected world will dictate their future patterns of survival. Those that can apply technology intelligently and efficiently, and identify and exploit market opportunities, will survive and prosper. Now that competitive advantage appears to belong to Mr Price. ..