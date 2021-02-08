Companies / Retail & Consumer Truworths creates new senior role as part of CEO succession plan Investors have pressured the retailer to plan for a boss to take over from long-time CEO Michael Mark BL PREMIUM

Truworths has created a position of deputy MD for senior director Sarah Proudfoot, which suggests its promised succession plan is being implemented.

Investors have pressured the high-end clothing retailer to plan for a boss to take over from long-time CEO Michael Mark, who has been at the helm for 30 years...