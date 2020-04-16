A reset for Sasol

FG: From a management point of view the share price will be what it is. What we control is the plans we’ve announced.

So we will do the self-help measures of about $2bn, which we as management need to deliver, and we are making solid plans against that.

The second thing we said is we will have to dispose of assets and that has to be between $2bn and $4bn — if it’s only $2bn we need to consider a rights issue, but if we deliver more [through] the disposals we will do fewer or maybe zero rights issues. That’s our first prize and we are working day and night to avert a rights issue, so that is the way we think about it. I’ve got no reason to believe we will not be successful.

How do you remain calm in this market?

FG: Of course there is agony in terms of how we got ourselves into this position and we see the results [of that] in the destruction of value of our shareholders and that’s the sad part. But the point is, you can feel sorry for yourself but that won’t help to get it back on track.

In your update last week you said Sasol and Total SA had decided to suspend production at oil refinery Natref until further notice. Besides the impact that will have on fuel volumes, is a full shutdown going to be costly and logistically complex?

FG: Every two years there’s a scheduled turnaround and then you go into shutdown mode and start up again after the work has been done.

So it’s not a big deal, it’s well practised. But we can’t use this opportunity to do some of the maintenance work because you need to plan for things you want to replace: equipment, catalysts, process materials et cetera. To shut it down takes a couple of days and to get it back will take around a week to 10 days.