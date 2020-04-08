Companies / Industrials

Sasol cuts fuel sales guidance as Covid-19 crimps demand

The group expects fuel sales to drop by about 12% and production at its Secunda synfuels facility has been cut by a quarter

08 April 2020 - 08:43 karl gernetzky
Sasol's headquarters in Rosebank, Johannesburg. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Chemicals group Sasol, whose share price had its best day on record on Tuesday, has cut its guidance for fuel sales by double digits as SA’s 21-day lockdown hits demand.

The group now expects liquid fuel sales of between 50-million and 51-million barrels for its year to end-June, a decline of about 12% from previous guidance, with the group saying it is now prioritising chemical production.

“At this stage a similar reduction in Synfuels chemicals demand is not being experienced, and Sasol is prioritising supply of chemicals within SA as well as strong export demand,” the group said.

Daily production at the group’s Secunda synthetic fuel facility has been cut by a quarter, and production could be reduced further, the group said.

A small number of its employees have tested positive for Covid-19 and are receiving support, Sasol said, although this has not affected operations. Synfuels production volumes are expected to be between about 7.3-million and 7.4-million tonnes, a decrease of about 5% from previous guidance.

Sasol’s share price jumped 53.48% on Tuesday, its best day on record, although its share price remains under pressure from cost overruns at its Lake Charles project in the US, and a heavy debt burden.

Cost overruns at the megaproject prompted the firing of its co-CEOs in 2019 and caused the group to delay its financial results twice. An explosion at the facility earlier in 2020 led it to revise downwards its earnings forecasts for the facility, while a recent oil-price spat between Russia and Saudi Arabia has put the fuel-maker under additional pressure.

Sasol’s share price has fallen about three quarters so far in 2020, and markets are eyeing an Opec meeting on Thursday, which could result in a new production agreement with Russia.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

