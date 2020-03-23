Companies Company Comment Who dares in Sasol might win The fossil-fuel company has been at the coal face of the carnage on the JSE since the coronavirus threat began BL PREMIUM

“Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful” is the advice of Warren Buffett, one of the world’s most successful investors.

Given the carnage in the markets at present, opportunistic investors could take their pick of any number of stocks.