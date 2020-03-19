Companies / Energy US slaps antidumping duties on Sasol After a probe, Washington imposed a 414% duty on acetone coming from SA BL PREMIUM

The US government has imposed antidumping duties on acetone from SA, adding to the already extensive woes of oil and chemicals group Sasol.

After an investigation into dumping, the US imposed a 414% duty on SA’s acetone exports. Acetone is used as a solvent in the manufacturing of plastics and synthetic fibres. It thins polyester resin, and is an ingredient in cleaning tools, paints and varnishes.