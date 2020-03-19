US slaps antidumping duties on Sasol
After a probe, Washington imposed a 414% duty on acetone coming from SA
19 March 2020 - 19:43
The US government has imposed antidumping duties on acetone from SA, adding to the already extensive woes of oil and chemicals group Sasol.
After an investigation into dumping, the US imposed a 414% duty on SA’s acetone exports. Acetone is used as a solvent in the manufacturing of plastics and synthetic fibres. It thins polyester resin, and is an ingredient in cleaning tools, paints and varnishes.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now