The brave can cash in
The Moody’s downgrade seems almost trivial in the context of the global Covid-19 meltdown, which has driven the JSE down to ‘once-in-a-decade’ levels and created rare investor opportunity
02 April 2020 - 05:00
You could argue that the much-feared Moody’s downgrade of SA’s rating to junk status could not have been timed better, having been sidelined, as it were, by the worst global economic crisis in decades.
As global markets gyrate, unsure of the eventual impact of Covid-19 on economies, the widely expected downgrade is probably not the biggest worry for local investors.
