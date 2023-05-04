Limpopo’s top 10 must-visits

As more companies join the secondary exchange, A2X is considering taking the incumbent JSE head-on
The northernmost province of South Africa is best known — among both locals and international visitors — as the home of the Kruger National Park. But it has much more to offer
When it comes to South African Tourism’s annual marketing campaigns, the Kruger National Park and the Garden Route take pride of place. Not to detract from these well-deserving attractions, it is safe to say that Limpopo features some must-see gems. Here are 10 of the best.
Lapalala Wilderness Reserve & School
Lapalala is on this list for three reasons: its significance for the Waterberg, the place it holds among South Africa’s conservation spaces and the presence of the Lapalala Wilderness School.
When former commercial artist and conservation enthusiast Clive Walker and late philanthropist Dale Parker founded Lapalala in 1981, their aim was the preservation of a wilderness space on which were two rivers, indigenous vegetation and rhinos.
Forty-two years on, the reserve has achieved just that — and then some. Lapalala, now five times the size at 50,000ha, encompasses woodlands, kloofs, the twisting Palala River and a mountainous landscape on which chunks of sandstone lie scattered. It’s also home to numerous species of wildlife and birdlife.
Managed by former Kruger National Park COO Glenn Phillips, the security is tight — and has been since December, at least, when the reserve’s remarkable security system nabbed a notorious repeat poacher — and the reserve’s rhino are safe.
When considering that the Waterberg is three hours’ drive from the Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site, and that it lies alongside the Magaliesberg and Barberton mountains (among the oldest mountains on earth), the FM’s naming of Lapalala as the No 1 Limpopo destination this year is a slam dunk.
Pafuri Walking Safaris
In the far north of the Kruger National Park, the Luvuvhu River slides into the international boundary of South Africa that is the Limpopo, on one side with Mozambique and on the other with Zimbabwe. It is here that you’ll find the 240km2 Pafuri Triangle, or Makuleke Contractual Park — and within it, Pafuri Walking Safaris, run by Return Africa in partnership with the Makuleke community (the first successful land claimants in the Kruger).
The Pafuri Triangle may be the most attractive part of the Kruger — it’s a land of big trees, phenomenal birdlife and scenery that borders on astonishing.
The attraction of walking in any natural wildlife area is that you absorb the experience so much better than you would from a vehicle. Watching an elephant bull ghosting through a fever-tree forest, with zebra, baboon and eland feeding in the shadows, is an experience that’s hard to forget. The squabbles and soundtrack of storks, herons, kingfishers and fish eagles at Biyamiti — ruled over by the ubiquitous Pafuri fever trees — are equally unforgettable.
Magoebaskloof
Magoebaskloof is home to Woodbush Forest, the second-largest tract of indigenous forest in South Africa. This is a treat in a country where mountainous areas are often dominated by exotic species that eat away at our treasured biodiversity.
Just 3½ hours from Joburg, Magoebaskloof is a little like an oasis of pleasure. It has a spring flower festival, a craft brewery, organic farms, a zip line canopy tour, loads of eateries (basic and boutique) and excellent accommodation.
Tip: if you’re looking to escape the noise of the city in a boutique-type establishment, be sure to check that your booking doesn’t coincide with that of a party or a wedding.
Wegraakbosch Organic Farm and Dairy
If “genuine” fits easily in your list of desires when travelling, Wegraakbosch should fit neatly between O for organic and S for the Swiss cow manure that is used as fertiliser on the farm.
The dairy is an absolute treat, as is the lunch spot, and both are completely authentic. Co-owner Nipper Thompson, who walks about barefoot, is a bundle of energy and experience, and his shorts bear the scars of a (largely successful) war against invasive aliens in his garden, which is just across the dirt track from the barn. Under a pergola adjoining the barn, Thompson’s Swiss wife, Sylvia, or his daughter Michele serve a modest, tasty lunch prepared from farm produce — cheese, chorizo and salad.
Also be sure to look out for Francisco Huo, who has been making cheese at Wegraakbosch for more than a decade.
Magoebaskloof birding walk with David Letsoalo
Those curious about birding will find that it’s pretty difficult in a forest, demanding plenty of patience. Birds like the African broadbill are proper teases, playing hide-and-seek with their calls, not unlike the ever-present yet rarely seen red-chested cuckoo, or piet-my-vrou.
This is where a specialist guide — one familiar with the tangles and trees of the area and hopefully armed with a laser light pointer — really helps.
You’ll find that in David Letsoalo, one of the country’s top birding guides. Whether in the savanna or in the forest, David will find a bird party, tell you who’s who, and either follow the party when it moves on or find another. He’s a master of distinguishing that one “special” call from a host of avian others.
When last with David, the FM saw — among a bunch of other birds — a rufous-breasted sparrowhawk, a bush shrike, an olive woodpecker and the almost irritatingly hyperactive blue-mantled flycatcher.
Zwakala Brewery
Context is sometimes everything. The first time the FM wanted to visit Zwakala, it was booked out for a wedding. The second time it was a public holiday, and it seemed all of Polokwane and Makhado had arrived for lunch. Still, third time lucky — the visit was perfect.
Visitors to Zwakala order their brews (and lunch) in the glass-fronted building where the beers and lagers are brewed. That’s as simple as it needs to be.
Twananani Textiles
A two-hour drive from Magoebaskloof, down into the lowveld, you’ll find Twananani Textiles in Mbhokota village.
Mbhokota is one of the many sprawling peri-urban settlements lining the road from Thohoyandou to Giyani and the Kruger Park. Here residents dress in traditional clothing as part of daily life, not for display.
Florence Ngobeni runs the show in this delightful co-operative venture. When she and her colleagues aren’t sketching, cutting or decorating cushions and fabrics for local and overseas delivery, they are taking tourists through the process of creating their batik-style cloths.
The salt harvesters of Baleni
A standout of any visit to Limpopo must be time spent with Emelina Mathebula and Maria Mkhari as they harvest salt from the Letaba riverbed near the Baleni community lodge, on the edge of the Greater Kruger Park.
Mathebula and Mkhari do what their ancestors have done for centuries: they make a sieve from the hardy, stumpy gwarri trees, their leaves, and earth. After each trip to the riverbed, they carry a bucket load of river sand back to the bank, where they sift out large particles with their handmade sieve, and then boil the water until only salt remains.
Once the salt has dried, it’s packaged for sale — a pure product, no chemicals added.
Tintswalo Lapalala
The Tintswalo group brought its signature luxury-in-the-bush brand to the Waterberg in 2019. Older, regular visitors to the rustic and delightful Kolobe camp may bemoan the cost of such new lodges, but as Lapalala Wilderness co-founder Clive Walker previously told the FM, running a reserve populated by heavily poached large mammals simply became too costly. The income generated from rustic camps was insufficient, and some tough decisions regarding revenue generation had to be taken.
The lodge is fairly isolated, set deep into the reserve, so you’re unlucky if you see another vehicle. The FM saw lions, cheetah, rhino, sable, roan and buffalo in the first two days. And the food was as good as it gets at a game lodge.
And what better gift is there than to imbue a love of nature in your children from an early age? Tintswalo does this so well, with appropriate games and exercise books — and a “scavenger hunt” — resulting in a junior ranger certificate.
At four hours from Joburg, this place is hard to beat.
Mabula
An excellent family destination, Mabula is perhaps the most compelling wildlife destination-cum-resort close to the Joburg-Pretoria conurbation. With a swimming pool, quad biking, a five-a-side indoor soccer pitch and action cricket on offer, it’s heaven for children. Horse-riding among rhinos and the game on the reserve’s plains on well-cared-for steeds is a recommended experience.
Guides may take guests in search of cheetah and elephant in the 12,000ha reserve, with a pride of lions likely to be seen in their own fenced-in section. The horses are fed in the bush and so are comfortable riding close to the zebra, giraffe, wildebeest and rhino.
Twenty-year Waterberg veteran Moses Marakalala, who leads most rides, interprets every bush and tree for guests. The leaves of the sheep (or devil’s) thorn are particularly impressive, transforming into soap when rubbed with water.
There is a passion in the Mabula staff. On the FM’s visit, one of the waiters quickly assembled a team of 10 to play football with a visiting 12-year-old boy, while one of the reserve’s guides took careful note of a young girl’s passion for tracking.
This isn’t the Serengeti. It’s less than three hours’ drive from Joburg — and the Serengeti couldn’t offer such a catered experience.
* As a private guide and journalist, Begg has travelled the length and breadth of South Africa designing itineraries for travellers
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
