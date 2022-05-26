×

Life / Travel

Can Sun City survive without the sin?

Sun City, the original home of sleazy glamour during the apartheid era, plans to revamp itself as a family destination

26 May 2022 - 05:00 Adele Shevel

Since Sol Kerzner opened its doors in 1979, Sun City has loomed large in SA’s tourist landscape.

In the decade after, it was a bold, glamorous and over-the-top entertainment spot for locals who wanted to gamble, watch extravaganzas or escape the repressive domestic climate...

