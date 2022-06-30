Life / Travel The rise of Elephant Point A new wave of lodges around the northeastern side of the Kruger National Park illustrates that game parks are back

As Covid recedes, it has revealed some interesting shifts in the game lodges around the sprawling 2Mha2 Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga.

In particular, there’s been a flurry of activity around Elephant Point, on the northeastern side of the park, about 10km from the Paul Kruger gate. ..