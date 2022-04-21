Life / Travel In search of the silent safari If you thought electric vehicles were for cities and suburbs, you might be surprised next time you go game viewing B L Premium

You don’t need to look much further than the valuation of Tesla Motors — at the time of writing a shade over $1-trillion — to gauge the global appetite for electric vehicles. And while Tesla may be the poster child for a future of greener mobility, it’s certainly not the only show in town.

Scroll down the list of automakers by market value and you’ll see the likes of Lucid and Rivian, each coming in at a respectable $40bn and change. That’s roughly twice the value of Nissan...