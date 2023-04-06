The technology group has been forced to reveal more details about its secretive PIC settlement, thanks to the JSE
Ozempic is a once-a-week injectable drug used to treat diabetes. It contains a synthetic version of a hormone that regulates our blood sugar, but also causes the stomach to empty much slower which causes a reduction in appetite.
This leads people who take the medication to eat less and lose large amounts of weight in a short time. And research shows that once people stop taking Ozempic, they regain the weight they lost within a year.
But how does Ozempic work and why does it cause weight loss?
This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.
WATCH: How does diabetes drug Ozempic work?
Ozempic contains a synthetic version of a hormone our bodies create. It is used to treat diabetes but also reduces the appetite of people who use the drug. Watch this for more
