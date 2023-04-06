Life / Health

WATCH: How does diabetes drug Ozempic work?

Ozempic contains a synthetic version of a hormone our bodies create. It is used to treat diabetes but also reduces the appetite of people who use the drug. Watch this for more

06 April 2023 - 04:00 Dylan Bush and Zano Kunene
Picture: REUTERS/George Frey
Picture: REUTERS/George Frey

  • Ozempic is a once-a-week injectable drug used to treat diabetes. It contains a synthetic version of a hormone that regulates our blood sugar, but also causes the stomach to empty much slower which causes a reduction in appetite.

  • This leads people who take the medication to eat less and lose large amounts of weight in a short time. And research shows that once people stop taking Ozempic, they regain the weight they lost within a year.

  • But how does Ozempic work and why does it cause weight loss?

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

ALSO READ:

Boost for anti-obesity drugs as WHO weighs up categorising them ‘essential’

But some health experts warn against introducing such drugs too broadly as a solution to a complex condition that is not completely understood
1 week ago

NZAMA MBALATI: SA cannot afford the health cost of unregulated sugar products

Not only are the sugar companies calling for a delay in implementing the health promotion levy, but cane growers are now calling for it to be ...
3 months ago

Effective weight-loss drugs come with hefty price tag

People are eager to try the new treatments, but medical aids are not yet on board
4 months ago
