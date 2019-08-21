Elephants are a threat to solar-irrigated farms in Zimbabwe

According to Mashaba residents, up to 60 elephants now appear to see the village’s irrigated fields as one of their main sources of food.

Elephants have been an occasional problem in the village’s fields, especially since 2017, as conditions have grown drier, they said, but the invasions have intensified dramatically as the solar irrigation project has taken off.

Win Sibanda, one of the Mashaba village leaders, said he feared the near-daily elephant invasions into the community’s fields mean farmers won’t get much of a harvest next month if the problem isn’t addressed. Right now, “the only practical solution is for the farmers to keep guard and chase them out”, he said. “If the elephants number less than five, villagers can easily deal with them. But the challenge is when the whole herd enters the field. No-one dares provoke them because that is more dangerous.”

Less rain, more fights

As worsening droughts lead to more challenging conditions for farmers and wildlife in Southern Africa, such confrontations are expected to become more problematic as irrigation projects pop up to help communities adapt to drier conditions. Sithokozile Nyathi, whose farm with her husband Daniel lies within the Rustlers Gorge irrigation project, said the village had been transformed into a “green belt” with the introduction of the solar mini-grid.

The $3.2m solar project was funded by the EU in conjunction with the Opec Fund for International Development and Global Environment Facility as part of efforts to promote universal access to modern energy in rural areas.

The grid’s 400 solar panels power several irrigation projects, Mashaba’s primary school, a local clinic and a small business centre with four shops and an energy kiosk, said Shepherd Masuka, a project officer with Practical Action, a development charity that supervised the project’s construction.

Nyathi said the system has allowed farmers to earn a steady income from their crops, rather than simply depending on increasingly unreliable rainfall. “Each morning we walk 3km from our homesteads to the irrigation scheme to work the whole day in the fields.”

But now farmers are having to work nights as well, just to try to keep elephants away, she said.