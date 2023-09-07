Can the Boks do it back to back?
The Springboks are primed to peak at their most competitive World Cup yet
This group of Springboks have been written off before. Few gave them a chance of winning the 2019 World Cup in Japan, and the pandemic compromised their preparations ahead of the landmark series against the British & Irish Lions in 2021. On both occasions, however, they overcame the odds to win silverware and deliver the ultimate statement regarding their big-match temperament.
Regardless of those triumphs, expectations have been tempered ahead of the 2023 World Cup in France. Much of the pre-tournament hype has been reserved for top-ranked team Ireland and the tournament hosts. The Boks may have surpassed the All Blacks in the official rankings thanks to the recent 35-7 win at Twickenham, but they remain in the shadow of the northern hemisphere giants — at least for the moment. ..
