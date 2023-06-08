Pepkor was supposed to be THE defensive JSE retailer — but its share price crash in the wake of disappointing numbers is a sign of investor capitulation
Financially illiterate MPs are forcing the monster into life without any idea of how the country will pay for it
Construction of a space exploration facility will catapult the historic Karoo village from the Victorian era into the space age
Tsakani Maluleke appeared as a beacon last week to South Africans rapidly losing faith that our municipalities, and service delivery, can be saved. Here, the auditor-general tells the FM why there’s ...
Local upmarket café Coco Safar plans to go further
The author EM Forster wrote about “rounded characters” and there can be no more rounded a character than Stormers rugby coach John Dobson, himself a novelist.
He’s generous, creative and empathetic to a fault, always trying new things and not afraid to inject a little humour into often dour proceedings...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
PROFILE: John Dobson – Rugby’s Renaissance man
Dobbo is besotted with the province and the feeling is mutual, despite the Stormers losing the URC final to Munster
The author EM Forster wrote about “rounded characters” and there can be no more rounded a character than Stormers rugby coach John Dobson, himself a novelist.
He’s generous, creative and empathetic to a fault, always trying new things and not afraid to inject a little humour into often dour proceedings...
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.